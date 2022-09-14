Phil Schiller would have put users above profit at Apple

Having “retired” from his role as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at apple and recognized as a Apple Fellow by the company in 2020, Phil Schiller continues to act strongly in the business involving Apple — especially with regard to App Store.

That’s what a profile of the executive, traced by the The Information, which indicates that his strong performance has even generated friction between him and other company leaders. That’s because Schiller would prioritize users over the company’s profit – which is certainly not unanimous within the most valuable company in the world.

Schiller’s strength when it comes to App Store decisions is possible because he has remained in the role of software store leader, even though he has played a more secondary role in other areas. His decisions even cause disagreements since he took control of the App Store.

He was even the one who supported his team’s proposal to add curation to the store with the Today, Games and apps. This was a point of disagreement especially with Eddy Cue, who had dropped the idea just days before Schiller took over the store and “changed everything”.

While Cue and others at Apple wanted users to be presented directly to the search page when opening the App Store, Schiller insisted on editorial pages because he felt the old fun of discovering new apps in the store was over.

Dismissing the idea that the App Store business would choose to feature apps from certain developers, Schiller also vetoed the inclusion of violent games on the store’s main pages. Fortnite, for example, was only promoted (years ago) because the business team convinced the executive not to display illustrations of characters pointing guns — no matter how cartoonish the Epic game is.

This rule changed over time, but the promotion of first-person shooters continued to be viewed with great caution. After shooting incidents in the US, for example, the promotion of this type of game is usually interrupted/postponed for up to more than a week.

ATT: profit or loss?

A recent decision by Apple that also had Schiller’s direct involvement was to adopt the Transparency in Tracking in Apps (App Tracking Transparencyor ATT), a feature that gives users the ability to choose whether or not to be tracked by apps on iOS.

Even though he was told that the feature could cost the App Store billions of dollars in revenue — as advertisers would invest less in iOS apps and potentially switch to Android — he simply said he didn’t care about such a negative forecast.

Making decisions based on what he believes is best for users, Schiller reportedly told the team that the privacy feature was “the right thing to do for users” and that advertisers would ultimately adapt to the changes.

Apparently, that’s exactly what happened – even if it could have resulted in something negative. With a higher cost to win over potential users, the prices of in-app purchases on the App Store have increased by 40% since last year – which indicates that the developers passed the loss allegedly resulting from the ATT to the customers.

The prediction about the loss of billionaire revenue, on the other hand, did not materialize – quite the contrary. With competition weakened, Apple has benefited from its ad business and even plans to expand it to some of its native apps.