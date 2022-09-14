Premiere of the film “A Mulher Rei”, with Viola Davis, inspires exhibition at Muhcab – City Hall of Rio de Janeiro

The exhibition “The Impact of Women on Afro-Brazilian Culture” is featured at Muhcab – Disclosure The exhibition “The Impact of Women on Afro-Brazilian Culture” is featured at Muhcab – Disclosure

A group of female soldiers in the service of the Kingdom of Dahomey in the 18th and 19th centuries. In the wake of the release of the film “A Mulher Rei” (Sony Pictures), with Viola Davis, the Museum of Afro-Brazilian History and Culture (Muhcab), in Gamboa, hosts the exhibition “The Impact of Women in Afro-Brazilian Culture” . It brings together dozens of photos of scenes from the feature, original costumes, as well as photos, mock-up of the art direction and production information inspired by African culture and the relationship with Afro-Brazilian culture, as well as information about the period with clippings. temporal.

The American historical epic film directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, from a screenplay by her with Dana Stevens, opens in Brazilian cinemas on September 22, but the exhibition at Muhcab begins earlier, remaining on display between this Friday (16/9) and 1st of October. Visitation is free and open. The initiative is from the Municipal Department of Culture, which has been trying to bring Muhcab closer to entrepreneurs in the cinema area.

“The Woman King” is a memorable story of Agojie, a unit made up of all women warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s, with skills and strength unlike anything ever seen. Inspired by real events, the film follows the thrilling epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis) as she trains a new generation of recruits and prepares them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy her way of life. Viola Davis will come to Brazil for the first time to promote the film.

Service

Muhcab: Rua Pedro Ernesto 80, Gamboa. Thu to Sat, 10am to 5pm. Free of charge. Free. Expo from 9/16 to 10/1.