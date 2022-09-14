Prince William inherits property valued at R$6 billion

Prince William inherits property of 685 valued at R$ 6 billion

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, property titles move along the line of succession. As soon as King Charles III ascended to the highest post of the monarchy, his son Prince William is now first in “line” to the British throne. The post of the new direct heir granted him the private property of the Duchy of Cornwall that had previously belonged to his father. Built in 1337 by King Edward III, the property is worth around R$6.2 billion.

The duchy has a broad portfolio of land and properties covering around 567 square kilometres, most of it in the southwest of England. Profit derived from the property is used to fund public, private and charitable activities. Now, the title of Duke of Cornwall belongs to Prince William.

Obviously, the newly proclaimed King Charles took the lion’s share of the family fortune. As monarch, the Crown Estate valued at nearly R$100 billion becomes his property. But under an agreement dating back to 1760, the king hands over all of the property’s profits to the government in exchange for a slice, called the Sovereign Grant. The Duchy of Lancaster, a private property valued at around R$4 billion, also belongs to the new king.

Totaling at least 109 billion, land, property and investments account for most of the royal family’s wealth in land. According to a survey carried out by Forbes, the personal fortune of Queen Elizabeth II was worth about R$ 2.5 billion, made up of her jewelry, art collection, investments and two residences, Balmoral Castle in Scotland and Sandringham House.