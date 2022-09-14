PS VR2 has already been played by some vehicles around the world

Sony prepares the ground for the grand launch of PS VR2, a new generation virtual reality device scheduled to debut in early 2023. With that, some vehicles around the world have already had the opportunity to test the gadget and are reporting their experiences on the networks.

The first previews were published this Wednesday morning (14) by vehicles such as IGN, GameSpot and Eurogamer — in addition to the PS Blog. The impressions were based on gameplay footage from Resident Evil Village, Horizon Call of the Mountain, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners — Chapter 2: Retribution and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge.

Starting with IGN, the North American vehicle published two videos. In the first, the site explained in full the functionality of the PS VR2, mainly about the physical aspects of the device, such as buttons and available controls. The other brings impressions of Horizon Call of the Mountain. Check out:

GameSpot opted for an extensive article on its website, where it reported on the PS VR2 experience, also based on a Horizon gameplay. Here, the praise was mainly directed at the richness in the graphic details. The journalist responsible for hands-on said the following:

The level of detail displayed was genuinely impressive, mainly because I didn’t expect this from a VR game. I know how dismissive this sounds of all the VR games out there, of which there are certainly more than a few impressive looking ones. However, there’s a clear line between the look of a VR game and a non-VR game — there’s a level of richness, detail, and polish that separates the two. Horizon Call of the Mountain passes that line in PSVR 2.

Finally, Eurogamer published a video where they explored the technical and physical aspects of PS VR2, as well as the gameplay of Horizon. In addition, the vehicle had the opportunity to play The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners — Chapter 2: Retribution, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge and Resident Evil Village. Watch:

PS VR2 games can now be added to the wishlist on the PS Store

Thinking of securing PS VR2 at launch? Then know that it is now possible to add the device’s games to your PS Store wish list. Check out the details!