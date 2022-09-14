PSG beat Maccabi Haifa in a comeback

Paris Saint-Germain beat Maccabi Haifa 3-1 this afternoon (14), in a match valid for the second round of the group stage of the Champions League. The score was built with goals from Messi, Mbappé and Neymar, for the French. Chery scored for the Israelis.

As a result, the commanders of Christophe Galtier assumed the leadership of Group H on account of the goals scored. Benfica beat Juventus 2-1 and is also 100% in the Champions League.

PSG returns to the field to face Lyon on Sunday (18), at 15:45 (GMT), for the French Championship. Maccabi will face Hapoel Jerusalem, also on Sunday, at 2:15 pm (GMT), for the Israeli.

french pressure

In the first minute of the game, PSG had a great chance to open the scoring. Verratti activated Mbappé, who took off well and entered the area. He hit face to face with the goalkeeper, who got the touch to avoid the goal.

Shortly after, shirt 7 had another good opportunity, but he also missed it. The Frenchman received a great launch from Nuno Mendes and advanced freely. However, he took a long time to make up his mind in front of the goalkeeper and ended up making a mistake after Goldberg’s arrival in the marking.

Who doesn’t, take it!

After Maccabi arrived twice with danger, demanding the defense of the Italian goalkeeper, the third they did not waste. Haziza crossed on the right and found Chery in the area. The number 10 appeared on Vitinha’s back and kicked in Donnarumma’s corner to open the scoring.

The Israelis even scored the second of the game, but the referee caught the Maccabi striker offside.

All the same

After the scare, PSG managed to tie the match. Mbappé pedaled over the marker from the left side. He cut towards the baseline, crossed low and, after a deflection in Batubinsika, the ball fell to Messi, in the small area, who only had the job of pushing it to the back of the net.

almost a goal

Despite the second half starting with Maccabi pressing for his second goal, it was PSG that almost scored a paint job at the Sammy Ofer Stadium. Messi and Neymar made a nice table and shirt 30 appeared free at the entrance of the area. The Argentinian finished in a cross, the goalkeeper spread the ball and the ball kept rolling in front of the goal, but Cornud managed to clear it before Mukiele arrived.

turn!

Messi returned Mbappé’s assist on the first goal and served the Frenchman to score the second goal of PSG’s comeback. The Argentinian gave the pass to shirt 7, who appeared in the area to hit cross, in Cohen’s corner, with no chance for the goalkeeper.

With that goal, Mbappé reached his third in this Champions League, equaling Lewandowski in the competition’s top scorer.

Mbappé and Messi celebrate PSG’s goal against Maccabi in the Champions League Image: RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP

Get out!

Neymar scored PSG’s third goal of the match. Verratti made a beautiful launch and found shirt 10, who dominated with freedom, fixed it and sends it to the net with his left foot.

The Brazilian ace went blank in the 2021/22 edition and hadn’t scored in a Champions League game since December 2020. There were 11 games without scoring for the competition.

DATA SHEET: MACCABI HAIFA 1×3 PSG

Reason: Champions League group stage

Place: Sammy Offer Stadium in Haifa (Israel)

Date and time: September 14, 2022 at 16:00 (Brasília time)

goals: Chery (24′ Q1 – MHA), Messi (36′ Q1 – PSG), Mabappé (24′ Q2 – PSG) and Neymar (43′ Q2 – PSG)

Yellow cards: Atzili (MHA), Haziza (MHA), Pierrot (MHA), Neymar (PSG)

MACCABI HAIFA: Cohen; Sundgren (Seck), Batubinsika, Goldberg and Cornud (Tchibota); Lavi, Chery and Abu Fani; Atzili (Dean David), Haziza and Pierrot (Rukavytsya). Technician: Barak Bakhar

PSG: Donnarumma; Marquinhos, Ramos and Danilo Pereira; Mukiele, Verratti, Vitinha (Fabián Ruiz) and Nuno Mendes; Messi, Neymar (Soler) and Mbappe. Technician: Christophe Galtier