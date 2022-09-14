Putin cornered: the options left for the Russian leader after the unexpected loss of ground in the war in Ukraine

When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, the Kremlin’s goal was for the so-called special military operation to be completed within days, with the Ukrainian people hailing Russian troops as liberators, and that the Kiev government collapsed like a house of cards.

That’s not what happened. Nearly seven months later, the Russian army is losing ground. More than that: Putin’s carefully constructed image of the past 20 years as a leader and political strategist capable of leading Russia to its glory days is beginning to crumble.

Russia suffered significant setbacks early in the war, such as when it lost the Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea fleet, or when it was forced to withdraw from areas around Kiev, the Ukrainian capital.

But it was in recent days that a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the east of the country exposed the inadequacies of Moscow’s master plan and forced Russian troops to retreat.

Experts say the Russian collapse in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region is the biggest challenge of Putin’s career, and that the Kremlin chief is running out of options.

Putin: a backfire

On Monday, the Kremlin reported that Putin was aware of the situation on the front lines and insisted that Russia would achieve all the objectives of its special military operation — as Moscow refers to the war in Ukraine — to take control of entire Luhansk and Donetsk regions in the east of the country.

But that operation will be made much more difficult by Ukraine’s victories in neighboring Kharkiv. And the setbacks have sparked criticism and accusations among influential Russian military and Russian state media. Unusually, even Putin himself was criticized.

Publicly, however, Russia’s president has no intention of ending up a loser. Yesterday, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “The special military operation [da Rússia] continues and will continue until all the initially established tasks are accomplished”.

But Putin’s shot backfired. Instead of destroying Ukraine, the Russian president has united the country. Not only are Ukrainian forces showing impressive resilience — despite substantial casualties — a recent poll showed that 91% of Ukrainians approved of President Volodymyr Zelensky and another 98% expressed confidence in victory.

Putin counts casualties

Putin managed to maintain Russian support for his special military operation by brutally cracking down on dissent and hiding its real cost.

Calculations by the CIA, the US secret service, indicate that Russian casualties were estimated at 15,000 soldiers killed and 45,000 wounded. Independent analysts project that Russia lost more than 5,400 military vehicles, including more than 1,000 tanks, along with 52 aircraft and 11 ships.

According to experts, these massive losses of troops and equipment will be difficult to replace — all the more so because Putin refuses to risk a full mobilization of Russian society that could undermine support for his government.

Putin gives in in other areas

Putin had hoped to bring Ukraine and its Western allies to their knees by waging an economic war, but so far his machinations have been thwarted.

On July 22, under pressure from Turkey and other countries whose support he seeks, Putin agreed to relax the blockade of the Black Sea and allow shipments of Ukrainian grain under United Nations auspices.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure reports that so far 86 ships have departed Ukrainian ports carrying 2 million tons of agricultural products to 19 countries.

These remittances are undermining Putin’s attempts to weaponize food shortages, easing inflationary pressures and allowing Ukraine to generate much-needed revenue.

The arm wrestling of the gas

Putin has been trying to use the threat of Russian power cuts to persuade Europe to stop supporting Ukraine.

To this end, Russia closed the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe until Western sanctions were lifted. But the Europeans show no signs of relenting. Instead, they accelerated efforts to end dependence on Russian energy.

European gas storage facilities are almost 80% full, well ahead of the November deadline, and the European Union is ramping up imports of liquefied natural gas, delaying plans to close nuclear plants and reducing energy use.

Western sanctions have not led to an economic implosion in Russia or forced Putin to stop the invasion, but they are exacting a price that will only increase.

According to Bloomberg, an internal Russian government document warns of a “much longer and deeper recession” than officials admit in “their optimistic public pronouncements”, with the economy not returning to its pre-war level until “the end of the decade or later”.

*With information from the Washington Post, CNN and Euronews