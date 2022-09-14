Putin rejected peace deal with Ukraine at the start of the war

Vladimir Putin’s Chief Envoy for Ukraine told the Russian leader early in the war that he had struck an interim agreement with Kiev that satisfied Russia’s demand that Ukraine stay out of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s Western military alliance (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). NATO), but Putin rejected him and went ahead with his military campaign, according to three people close to the Russian leadership.

Ukrainian-born envoy Dmitry Kozak told Putin he believed the deal he struck removed the need for Russia to pursue a full-scale occupation of Ukraine, according to these sources. Kozak’s recommendation to Putin to adopt the deal is being reported by Reuters for the first time.

Putin had repeatedly stated before the war that NATO and its military infrastructure are closing in on Russia’s borders by accepting new members from Eastern Europe, and that the alliance is now preparing to bring Ukraine into its orbit as well. Putin has publicly said that this poses an existential threat to Russia, forcing it to react.

But despite having previously supported the talks, Putin made it clear when presented with the Kozak deal that the concessions negotiated by his adviser did not go far enough and that he had expanded his goals to include the annexation of swathes of Ukrainian territory, the sources said. . Result: The deal was cancelled.

Asked about the Reuters findings, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “This has absolutely nothing to do with reality. This has never happened. It is absolutely incorrect information.”

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, said Russia used the talks as a smokescreen to prepare for its invasion, but did not respond to questions about the content of the talks or confirm that a preliminary agreement had been reached. “Today, we clearly understand that the Russian side was never interested in a peaceful agreement,” Podolyak said.

Two of the three sources said an effort to finalize the deal took place immediately after the February 24 invasion of Russia. Within days, Kozak believed he had Ukraine’s deal on the main terms Russia had been seeking and recommended that Putin sign a deal, the sources said.

The third source, who was briefed on the events by people with knowledge of the discussions between Kozak and Putin, differed on the timing, saying that Kozak had proposed the deal to Putin, and was rejected, shortly before the invasion. All sources requested anonymity to share confidential internal information.

Even if Putin had agreed to Kozak’s plan, it remains uncertain whether the war would have ended. Reuters was unable to independently verify whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy or senior officials in his government were committed to the deal.

Six months into the war, Kozak remains the Kremlin’s deputy chief of staff. But he is no longer dealing with the Ukraine issue, according to six of the sources who spoke to Reuters.