Putin would have been the target of attack and survived, warn Russian sources on the networks

Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly suffered an attempted attack on Wednesday (14) and survived, according to sources linked to the Kremlin on social media. There is currently no confirmation of what happened. The head of state would be in a car that was attacked. The alleged attack had classified information.

Putin spoke to the UN

Russian President Vladimir Putin considered that Ukrainian grain should be destined “priority” to the most needy countries, during a conversation with UN Secretary General António Guterres this Wednesday (14). On several occasions, Russia has criticized the agreement reached in July in Istanbul to allow the export of wheat and corn from Ukraine and also – in theory – Russian exports affected by Western sanctions.

The Kremlin guarantees that most Ukrainian food products will be destined for European countries – something Ukrainian authorities deny – and complains about obstacles faced by Russian cereal and fertilizer exports. The discussion focused “mainly on the progress of the Istanbul agreements on the export of Ukrainian grain,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

“The two sides emphasize the importance of satisfying, as a priority, the needs of those who need food in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America,” the text stated. Guterres “provided detailed information on the efforts made […] to eliminate all obstacles” to Russian exports, and said he was “fully committed to solving this problem,” the Kremlin said.

Russian criticism of the Istanbul accords has raised fears that Ukrainian exports will be blocked again, which could affect world food security. Last week, the Kremlin said Putin planned to talk about this deal with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They must meet in Uzbekistan.

On the other hand, during his phone call with Guterres, the Russian president also applauded the “constructive cooperation” with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the issue of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, indicated the Russian presidency. An IAEA mission inspected the plant, which was bombed, in early September. (with AFP)



