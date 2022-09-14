Rafael Ramos, from Corinthians, celebrates acquittal in the STJD in case with Edenílson: “Relieved” | Corinthians

The Corinthians player celebrated, in an interview with Corinthians TV, the decision in the sporting sphere.

Rafael Ramos pronounces after acquittal on racial slur charge

– I’m relieved. What I went through was not easy. I had never been through a similar situation, so I had never experienced anything so difficult in my life, I think. I’ve always tried, as everyone has seen, to step aside, do my best on the field and be what I’ve always been. I feel very relieved to have taken that weight off of me right now. It was not easy weeks, months.

Edenilson, from Inter, says he suffered racial abuse from Rafael Ramos, from Corinthians

Unanimously, the auditors decided to acquit the Corinthians side because they considered that the five expert reports analyzed in the process were inconclusive and did not prove that he said the word “monkey”. There is still an appeal to the full court.

“The affair went on for a long time, unfortunately. Thank God everything went well and, at this moment, I was acquitted of this sporting part. I wanted to thank the fans, first, because I received a lot of support from them. Until today send me messages. Thank them, my family and my friends, who never doubted me.”

– Of course, not least, the entire structure of the club and my teammates, who never doubted me. This was very important to continue to develop my work and be a better person and player every day – concluded the Portuguese player.

Remembering that the case is also being processed in the common justice. At the end of August, Rafael Ramos became a defendant after the 14th Criminal Court and the Court of the Fan and Great Events of the Foro Central de Porto Alegre accepted the complaint from the Public Ministry against the player.

Banner Corinthians

