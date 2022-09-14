Rafael Ramos, from Corinthians, is unanimously acquitted in alleged racial slur case

Right-back Rafael Ramos, from Corinthianswas unanimously acquitted (five votes to zero) in the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) this Tuesday, in the case of alleged racial injury committed against the player Edenilson, from International. Alvinegro made an official statement (see below).

“All the auditors understood that, in fact, there was no element to confirm (racial injury), and some, on the contrary, there were elements to affirm that he did not make any kind of racial offense. I am happy, because, as I have always said, , he was innocent and never hesitated to deny the offense,” said the lawyer who followed the case, Dr. Daniel Bialski.

On May 14 of this year, in Beira-Rio, the Colorado player claimed to have been called a “monkey” by the defender, who denied the allegations, both at the time and later.

It is worth mentioning that Corinthians hired two experts to prove the innocence of their player – both stated that he did not utter the insultone of which is a forensic expertise.

In the context of Justice (outside of sport), the defense will still be carried out and, then, the judge will define whether or not to open the process. The lawyer believes that, with the acquittal in the STJD, the case will be filed. If not, he will be judged, as happened in sports.

Note from Corinthians

On the morning of this Tuesday (13), athlete Rafael Ramos was tried by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) for the complaint of racial injury against athlete Edenilson in the match against Sport Club Internacional, on May 14, 2022, by the Brazilian championship.

Corinthians reinforces its commitment to the fight against racism. From the beginning, the club gave all the necessary support to Ramos and, now, wants a full sequence in the sporting careers of both athletes.

remember the case

Internacional hosted Corinthians in Beira-Rio, in a match valid for the sixth round of the Brasileirão. At the time, during a ball dispute, Edenílson claimed to have heard the word “monkey” uttered by the Portuguese athlete Rafael Ramos.

The Colorado midfielder opened a police report reporting the fact, and Rafael ended up being caught in the act by the police inside the stadium for the crime of racial slur. The São Paulo club paid a bond of R$ 10,000 and he was released to respond in freedom. Check the Corinthians positioning.

Rafael Ramos stated that it was all a “misunderstanding” and went to the Internacional’s locker room to talk to Edenílson.

The midfielder, on the other hand, later reaffirmed that he heard the word “monkey”. Corinthians also hired an expert, which confirmed that he had not committed the crime.

The Civil Police of Rio Grande do Sul disclosed that it was not possible to identify what the alvinegro player said to the colorado. After the episode, Rafael Ramos returned to the field normally.

He only played for a few minutes recently, against Inter, but got injured and was substituted after ten minutes. He should be listed again this Thursday, in the decision against Fluminense, for the Copa do Brasil.

At the end of August, Rafael Ramos became a defendant in a criminal case by the prosecution. Judge Marco Aurélio Martins Xavier, of the 14th Criminal Court and Court of the Fan and Major Events of the Central Forum of the District of Porto Alegre, stated that the conciliatory avenues had been exhausted.

