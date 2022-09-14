Real Madrid wake up at the end and beat Leipzig 2-0

The score took a while to change, but Real Madrid won their second match in the Champions League. Playing at the Santiago Bernabéu, the merengue team beat RB Leipzig 2-0, with the goals coming in the final stretch of the match. Valverde opened the scoring, after a play with Brazilian touches from Vini Jr and Rodrygo, in the 34th minute of the second half, while Asensio, already in stoppage time, extended it to the home team.

With the result, the current champions assume the isolated leadership of Group F, with six points. The Germans, on the other hand, are in the bottom, still zero in the tournament.

Now, the teams’ next match for the Champions League will only be in October. On the 5th of next month, Real will face Shakhtar, also at the Bernabéu, while the Germans, seeking their first victory in this edition of the tournament, against Celtic, at home.

Who did well: Real’s attacking trio

Vini, Valderde and Rodrygo were Real’s best players. Along with Courtois, the attacking trio was decisive for the victory. In a collectively uninspired afternoon, the three played the leading role in the goal that opened the scoring. On the left, Vini Jr called the marker and made a pass across the area. Rodrygo, acting as false 9, made the light blocker, letting the ball pass to Valderde. The Uruguayan dominated, cut to the left and hit placed to open the scoring.

Who was bad: Nacho

Due to the absence of Militão, Nacho started in the defense alongside Rudiger and Alaba went to the left side. However, the Spanish defender went well below. He struggled to stop Werner and Nkunku, the visitors’ main players, and almost committed a penalty early in the match. Unsure, Nacho was saved by companions and got away with going out as the villain.

Real Madrid performance

Real did not start well attacking or defending. With difficulties in creating and also to hold the counterattacks given, the home team ended up being inferior to the visitors in the first stage. However, the Merengues reacted in the second half, waking up in the final stretch, and managed to find two goals to leave with the triumph.

Leipzig’s performance

With a new coach, a tidy defense and counting on the chemistry of the duo Werner and Nkunku, Leipzig brought danger to Real Madrid. The Germans managed to nullify the Spaniards and had the main chances of the first half. After the break, the team started to get disorganized, leaving spaces that the home team knew how to take advantage of to come out with the victory.

game chronology

In front of their fans, Real started controlling the actions of the game, but could not continue the plays and even delivered dangerous counterattacks to the German team. That’s how the main opportunities of the first half came about, always with the duo Werner and Nkunku as the protagonists.

The visitors, however, failed to translate the chances into goals. Courtois made important saves and the 24-year-old French attacking midfielder from Leipzig almost didn’t complete a cross to open the scoring. On the Real side, the most dangerous play came from the feet of Vini Jr., who crossed to Rudiger, but the German defender pushed the ball away more than it threatened Gulácsi.

The first half ended with both teams complaining about missed penalties. First with the visitors, after Nkunku was taken down in the small area by Nacho. Afterwards, Modric was fired in the area and went down with a charge from Schlager in the back. Despite the complaints, the referee saw no fault in the contacts and let the game go on.

Real tried to change their stance in the second half. Valverde made a good individual move and scored with Rodrygo. The Uruguayan ended up missing the pass and the ball fell to Vini Jr., who hit the opposing goalkeeper.

At 34, Real Madrid’s patience and insistence paid off. Vini Jr went over the marker on the left and crossed to the edge of the area. Rodrygo made a beautiful light-block and the ball arrived at Valverde’s feet. The Uruguayan dominated, cut to the left and hit placed to swing Leipzig’s net.

Later, the home team still managed to extend with Asensio in stoppage time. In a rehearsed play, Kross, who came off the bench, hit a foul on the left wing and found Asensio at the edge of the area. The Spaniard received it alone and, at first, scored a great goal to secure the result.

DATASHEET:

REAL MADRID 2 x 0 RB LEIPZIG

Place: Santiago Bernabeuin Madrid, Spain

Date and time: September 14, 2022 at 16:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Maurizio Mariani

Auxiliaries: Daniele Bindoni and Alberto tegoni

goals: Federico Valverde, in the 34th minute, and Marco Asensioat 45′ of the second half

Yellow cards: Haidara (RBL), Nkunku (RBL), Carvajal (RMA) and Schlager (RBL)

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho and Alaba (Mendy); Tchouameni, Modric (Kross) and Camavinga (Asensio); Valverde, Rodrygo (Mariano) and Vini Junior (Ceballos). Coach: Carlo Ancelotti

LEIPZIG: gulácsi; simakan (Henrichs), Orban, Diallo and Raum; haidara (Kampl), Schlager, Szoboslai, Fosberg (Poulsen) and Nkunku; Werner (André Silva). Coach: Marco Rose