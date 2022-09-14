Record of seal playing with dog on US beach goes viral

Admin 4 seconds ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

posted on 09/13/2022 17:03


(credit: Playback/Twitter/@christoq)

Surf photographer Dave Nelson captured an unusual moment on Santa Cruz beach in the United States. In the video, a seal and a dog swim to fetch the ball in the sea. After the dog picked up the object, the seal still tried to reach it.


The video, shared on September 5, caught the attention of netizens and reached more than 110,000 likes. “Land dog meets sea dog,” replied one user.

But there were those who also urged caution: “Sorry to be a killjoy, but you shouldn’t play with seals.”

Comments do not represent the opinion of the newspaper and are the responsibility of the author.
Messages are subject to prior moderation before publication.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Modern slavery soars to 50 million worldwide, warns UN

9 hours ago Credit, Getty Images Modern slavery is a growing challenge thanks to a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved