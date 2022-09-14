Record of seal playing with dog on US beach goes viral

posted on 09/13/2022 17:03



(credit: Playback/Twitter/@christoq)

Surf photographer Dave Nelson captured an unusual moment on Santa Cruz beach in the United States. In the video, a seal and a dog swim to fetch the ball in the sea. After the dog picked up the object, the seal still tried to reach it.

Surf photographer Dave Nelson got a video of a seal chasing after a ball with his dog on the beach in Santa Cruz. pic.twitter.com/VU8KOmRaQZ — StrictlyChristo???????????? (@christoq) September 5, 2022





The video, shared on September 5, caught the attention of netizens and reached more than 110,000 likes. “Land dog meets sea dog,” replied one user.

But there were those who also urged caution: “Sorry to be a killjoy, but you shouldn’t play with seals.”