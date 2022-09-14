Remember the love triangle from “The OC”? Rachel Bilson says she rolled in real life







Photo: Publicity/Warner Bros. Television / Modern Popcorn

Behind the scenes of the series “The OC: A Stranger in Paradise”, television success of the beginning of the millennium, was very hot, revealed the actress Rachel Bilson when participating this week on the podcast “Welcome to the OC”.

During an interview with the program dedicated to the attraction created by Josh Schwartz (“Gossip Girl”) in 2003, the interpreter of Summer revealed that the love triangle of the plot ended up creating repercussions in her private life. In the series, Summer (Bilson) was the great crush of Seth (Adam Brody), who in the meantime was dating Anna (Samaire Armstrong).

In real life, Bilson and Brody dated for three years during the production of the series. But Armstrong didn’t bother with that when it came time to take advantage of the heartthrob’s kisses in the production.

“In that scene where Seth kisses Anna in her room, I swear I saw Samaire stick her tongue!”, pointed out Bilson, remembering that this ended up making the atmosphere tense and creating a rivalry between the two actresses.

Bilson said he had greater clarity on the situation during the quarantine, when he took the opportunity to review all the seasons of “The OC”. “I was transported to 18 years ago and I got jealous again. I thought, ‘What are you doing putting your tongue in his mouth?! It’s wrong to use tongue in television kisses!'” he protested.

The actress stressed that she does not hold grudges against Armstrong, but at the time wanted to know what she intended. “The love triangle happened a little bit behind the scenes too. Not really, really, but I remember a little bit of tension between us because of that,” she explained.

Originally airing between 2003 and 2007, The OC followed Ryan (Ben McKenzie), who was taken in by the wealthy Orange County community when his mother abandoned him. Actress Mischa Barton completed the main cast.