Richarlison criticizes the use of the national team shirt as a political symbol

Richarlison was a starter in Tottenham’s 2-0 defeat by Sporting, yesterday (13), for the second round of the 2022/23 Champions League group stage. After the match, the striker met journalists in the mixed area of ​​the Estádio Alvalade and, asked by Marcus Alves, criticized the way in which the Brazilian team’s shirt has been used as a political symbol.

“Today, people take a lot [a camisa] to the political side. This makes us lose the identity of the shirt and the yellow flag,” he said.

Signed by Tottenham this season, Richarlison has been in Europe, more specifically in England, since 2017, when he joined Watford. Since then, he has also spent time at Everton before joining Spurs.

According to him, his role as a player is to bring identification with the Brazilian team and our football to the rest of the world.

“I think it’s important that I, as a player, fan and Brazilian, try to take this identification to the whole world. It’s important to recognize that we are Brazilians, have Brazilian blood and to take this to the world”, he said.

Shortly after the release of the Brazilian team’s shirts, in August, for the World Cup, Richarlison participated in an action by Nike, supplier of sporting materials to the CBF. The athlete appeared wearing the new yellow uniform during a visit to the Pantanal.

In recent years, the yellow shirt, that is, the main shirt of the Brazilian team, has been seen as a symbol of political manifestation, mainly to reinforce nationalism.