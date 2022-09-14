Rubinho explains Verstappen’s winning strategy at Monza

Credit: Disclosure/Instagram – @redbullracing

Rubens Barrichello spoke with journalist Reginaldo Leme, in his traditional live on Monday (12). The ex-Ferrari driver analyzed the strategies adopted by the Italians and Red Bull at the Italian Grand Prix, which was held at the Monza race track last Sunday.

According to the pilot, the Maranelo team bet on the high speed of the Leclerc and Sainz duo, but collapsed in the mixed sector of the circuit.

“Yes, she had the car to do more. The Red Bull car was a car that sector 2, which was Lesmo’s most cornering, of all, was where he was the most balanced. This time, with Ferrari’s aerodynamic balance, it was riding more in sector 1 and 3, so could Verstappen overtake Leclerc on the track? The chance was minimal this time because it was 10th, 2nd tenth”, Rubinho began to explain.

Verstappen used Red Bull F1 tires better

“He [Verstappen] was opening, but a car right in sector two, what’s the condition of it? He will spend less tire because he has a better balance there. So that’s where the guy practically walked in and she [Ferrari] made the situation easier”, said the former F1 driver, who highlighted the Austrian team’s strategy.

“Then she [a Ferrari] It made a situation easier, but it’s also not that they had a ‘let’s go desperate’ act, no, they thought Verstappen would also come in, it’s just that Verstappen’s only chance to win would be to stay on track and everything worked. Everything that happened in the race favored Verstappen, but the only way he could win would be with a different strategy.”