Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly suffered an attack, says website

09/14/2022 – 16:55

A limousine in which Russian President Vladimir Putin was reportedly hit during an alleged assassination attempt. The Sun website reported that a “rumbling” occurred in the front left wheel of the vehicle and, following, “heavy smoke” appeared.

Putin was not injured during this alleged assassination attempt, but the vehicle he was in was reportedly taken by his security team. In addition, several arrests would have taken place.

The General GVR channel on Telegram reported that the alleged attack took place just as Putin was returning to his official residence. The limousine the Russian president was in was surrounded by five other armored security vehicles.

“On the way to the residence, a few kilometers away, the first escort car was blocked by an ambulance and the second escort car rolled non-stop (due to the) sudden obstacle,” the channel said on Telegram.

In Putin’s car, “a loud bang sounded from the front left wheel followed by heavy smoke,” he added.

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) general reportedly reported that Putin’s vehicle, “despite control problems”, managed to leave the site and head towards the official residence.

The General GVR channel also reported that “the president’s chief bodyguard (service) and several other people have been suspended and are in custody.”

“A small circle of people knew about the president’s movement in this procession, and they were all from the presidential security service. After the incident, three of them disappeared. These were exactly the people who were in the first car of the entourage”, he concluded.