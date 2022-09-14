Samsung plans to remove all physical buttons from Galaxy phones, says leaker

THE Samsung would be planning to remove the physical buttons, that is, the on and off keys and the volume keys, of your future cell phones. The adoption of the measure can start with the S line devices and be taken to other models in the sequence. The information is from the leaker OreXda, known for advancing moves by manufacturers in the mobile industry. According to the leaker, this change should only happen in a few years. Therefore, nothing in this regard is expected for the series. Galaxy S23.

The rumor points out that the functionality of the power and volume buttons will be fulfilled entirely by software. However, no further details were revealed on how this new keyless system will effectively work. The rumor also suggests that the Galaxy S25 line should be the first to ditch physical buttons. Judging by Samsung’s usual release schedule, the Galaxy S25 is more than two years away from its eventual market debut.

However, the leaker also raised the possibility that the Galaxy S25 without the buttons is an exclusive device from KT Corporation, which is the second largest mobile operator in South Korea, that is, the global version of the Galaxy S25 may still have physical buttons. It’s not the first time we’ve heard about an alleged design change for Samsung’s devices. Varias South Korean brand patents describe models without physical buttons for years. We can only wait to see if the manufacturer will actually adopt the measure. And you, were you interested in the idea of ​​a cell phone without buttons on the sides? Tell us in the comments below!

