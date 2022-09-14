Samsung will remove all buttons from its phones, says rumor

The Samsung should remove all physical buttons from your smartphones in the near future. According to a rumor, the change will make all actions performed by the buttons (such as increasing or decreasing the volume, and even turning off the devices) be performed only via software.

The rumor also suggests that the change will not happen as early as next year, as in the alleged Galaxy S23 line or the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Z Fold 5. However, Samsung would be getting ready to make this big change with the launch of the Galaxy S25.

As the launch of the supposed Galaxy S25 is still far away, it is very likely that the South Korean’s plans will change by then. It is also worth pointing out that the information revealed by the user “@OreXDA” appears as just rumors.

[??Exclusive??]Samsung is planning to remove physical button. Power, Vol-Up, Vol-Down, etc. All of the button will move to the in display by software method. pic.twitter.com/A3TbGioedg — Connor (@OreXda) September 13, 2022

The rumor in question also suggests that Samsung’s alleged buttonless smartphone is exclusive to South Korea’s KT Corporation operator. That is, if it materializes, there is still a chance that the global version of the future line of devices will keep the buttons.

Are buttonless smartphones the future?

This is not the first time that Samsung has been involved in such rumors. In 2021, company patents revealed a device with a folding screen, which would be the Galaxy Z Fold 3, also without physical buttons, which did not materialize. Before that, another patent registered by the company cited a “digital edge” referring to the technology, which would work under touches on the side.

Apple has also been the subject of rumors citing that the company could ditch all physical buttons on the iPhone. As we well know, until then, the company continues to manufacture devices with volume and power buttons.