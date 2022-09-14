Santos Management Committee vetoes Vanderlei Luxemburgo as coach

The Santos Management Committee vetoed, by four votes to two, the hiring of Vanderlei Luxemburgo as coach. President Andres Rueda met with the coach before suggesting the option to the collegiate.

The Management Committee likes the idea of ​​Luxembourg as a football executive, but the 70-year-old insists on coaching and is unlikely to return to work at Santos at this time.

Rueda considered the possibility and suggested voting, but was uncomfortable with the “lobby” by Luxa. Staff members and those close to him have supplied the press with inaccurate information in recent hours. The conversations with the president were released in “real time” and the fact irritated the board.

Andres Rueda understood that Luxembourg “forced the bar”. The president believes that he would be a good commander of the football department, with experience in the field and management. Luxa, however, suggested being the coach until the end of the year and director in 2023. The option was discarded.

Luxembourg has been absent from football since the end of 2021, when he was fired from Cruzeiro. He was a pre-candidate for the Senate from Tocantins, but the PSB did not make the campaign official.

Who takes over?

Santos is looking for another professional for the football department in the market and does not rule out the hiring of coach Orlando Ribeiro, from the under-20. He will lead the team in the classic against Palmeiras on Sunday (18), at Allianz Parque, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship.

So far, Peixe has tried, without success, for Argentine coach Sebastián Beccacece and has considered Vanderlei Luxemburgo as a coach or manager. The club continues to evaluate the market and is careful not to make mistakes like it made mistakes with Lisca and Newton Drummond.