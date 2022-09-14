Santos still awaits answer from Beccacece, but thinks of plan B | saints

Santos’ plan A for the vacancy left by Lisca, coach Sebastián Beccacece does not appear to be so willing to return to work before the end of the World Cup, in December this year.

The coach has not yet formally responded to the invitation to take over Peixe, but the board of the Vila Belmiro club is aware that the Argentine’s desire is to rest with his family until the end of 2022.

1 of 3 Sebastián Beccacece, Defensa y Justicia coach — Photo: Reproduction / TyC Sports Sebastián Beccacece, Defensa y Justicia coach — Photo: Reproduction / TyC Sports

Beccacece commanded Defensa y Justicia from February of last year until last Sunday, when he left the team’s technical command after the defeat to Talleres, by 1-0, in the Argentine Superliga. The coach understood that there was no more reason to continue and chose to terminate his employment contract.

The same day he left Defensa, Beccacece changed his cell phone number so he wouldn’t be disturbed and disconnected from the world of football. The goal is to enjoy free time, at least two or three weeks, with his wife and two daughters.

To his agents, the coach informed that he would like to return to work only after the end of the World Cup in Qatar, at the end of December. Beccacece gained support in Argentina due to the results of his last job at Defensa y Justicia and caught the attention of the market.

In addition to Santos, teams such as Newell’s Old Boys and Estudiantes de La Plata have also shown interest in signing the coach, but for now, no talk has advanced behind the scenes.

President Andrés Rueda is aware of this scenario and, internally, is already drawing up a “plan B” and is starting to study other options for Lisca’s position.

The Vila Belmiro club awaits a formal positioning from Beccacece, has not yet thrown in the towel, but knows that the chances of the Argentine leaving the period with his family to take over Peixe 12 rounds from the end of the Brasileirão are small.

Brazilian champion with Peixe in 2004, the coach was invited to assume the position of football manager at CT Rei Pelé and, like Beccacece, still hasn’t hit the hammer of his decision. To accept the project, Luxa wants more powers than Santos, at least at first, is willing to offer.

The commander would like to have broad control over the football department, bring the professionals he trusts to the coaching staff of the professional men’s team, and eventually direct the team at least until a new coach is hired.

Luxa’s plans meet with resistance from President Andrés Rueda.

2 of 3 Vanderlei Luxemburgo in action at Cruzeiro — Photo: Rafael Vieira/AGIF Vanderlei Luxemburgo in action at Cruzeiro — Photo: Rafael Vieira/AGIF

