SBT denounces Globo and threatens to rerun “A Favorita”, understand

SBT causes a change in the nomination of the rerun of “A Favorita” (Photo: Globo/Frederico Rozario)

The clash between Globo and SBT, which in itself would make a good plot, gained a new chapter because of the soap operas that both stations usually rerun in the afternoon. It turns out that, according to documents obtained by the website Notícias da TV, Silvio Santos’ company denounced the competitor for the current broadcast of the success “The favorite”claiming that some scenes that air are inappropriate for the afternoon track.

An agency of the Ministry of Justice responsible for the rating of television programs, the DPJUS (Department for the Promotion of Justice Policies) changed the seal of João Emanuel Carneiro’s work from “not recommended for children under 12 years of age” to “inappropriate for children of 14 years”.

More: when Globo appealed, DPJUS would have threatened to increase this restriction to 16 years, which would make it impossible for the soap opera to continue at the same time, since this means that the production contains a high content of nudity, sex, violence and profanity.

SBT’s denunciation has a reason: the Mexican feuilletons and other attractions are in the sights of the most conservative and for some time the broadcaster has struggled to keep them on the grid. “After receiving constant letters referring to the age reclassification of content shown by SBT, we received a question from our Programming Board about content shown on other broadcasters, such as, for example, the soap opera ‘A Favorita’, by Rede Globo, classified as 12 years old. , however, has clear elements of 14 years”, says an email sent by the company to the government agency.

“SBT always seeks to comply with the MJ’s requirements and, even when there are differences and we receive the official letters, we make the necessary changes within the stipulated period. However, we note that other vehicles do not undergo the same monitoring”, concludes the broadcaster. It is worth noting that Globo would have found the outcome unfair, since the version analyzed was the original, and not the current edition, which was lighter.