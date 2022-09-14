Season 5 episode dates!

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 began last night with the airing of episodes in the US and will soon arrive in Brazil officially. The series continues with June’s plans to overthrow Gilead. In addition, Hannah, her daughter, remains under the guardianship of Gilead members.

Certainly, the episodes of Season 5 will be full of defining moments, but in moments like these, the series always demonstrates that in the midst of chaos, we must have hope.

First of all, June is at risk for having killed Fred and Serena won’t leave June alone. Second, in the meantime, she leverages her popularity to infiltrate elements of Gilead into Toronto.

Synopsis

The official synopsis hints at things to come: “In Season 5, June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford as she struggles to redefine her identity and purpose, Widow Serena tries to increase her popularity in Toronto, while Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as she tries to reform Gilead and increase its power.“

Above all, the series will have 10 episodes this season, with the first two being shown simultaneously. Check the list below:

Ep.1 – Morning – September 14th USA / September 18th Brazil

Ep.2 – Ballet – September 14th USA / September 18th Brazil

Ep.3 – Maypole – September 21st USA / September 25th Brazil

Ep.4 – Dear Offred – September 28th USA / October 2nd Brazil

Ep.5 – Fairy Tale – October 5th USA / October 9th Brazil

Ep.6 – Together – October 12 USA / October 16 Brazil

Ep.7 – No Man’s Land – October 19 USA / October 23 Brazil

Ep.8 – Homeland – October 26th USA / October 30th Brazil

Ep.9 – Fidelidade – November 2nd USA / October 6th Brazil

Ep.10 – Insurance – November 9th USA / October 13th Brazil

As a result, check out the season 5 subtitled trailer below:

Cast The Handmaid’s Tale (The Handmaid’s Tale)?

In the list we have: Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, OT Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Bradley Whitford, Amanda Brugel, Christine Ko and Genevieve Angelson.

Where to watch?

The series will air weekly, with a new episode through Paramount+ every Sunday.

When does The Handmaid’s Tale come out?

The first episode of season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale (The Handmaid’s Tale) premieres this Sunday, September 18.

Finally, follow our full coverage of the series here on the site!