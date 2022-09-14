Secret Wars may have one of the best directors in Marvel

Last July, during its time at Comic-Con, Marvel Studios surprised by announcing two new Avengers movies. Yes, at once the studio announced the team’s 5th and 6th films.

And they will debut in the same year: in May 2025 premiere Avengers: Kang Dynastyand six months later, in November, it hits theaters Avengers: Secret Warsthe end of the Multiverse Saga.

the director of Avengers: Kang Dynasty has already been chosen, and it will be Destin Daniel Cretton, who also commanded Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. So, it only remains for Marvel to choose a director for Avengers 6, secret wars.

And according to journalist James Clement, one of the favorite names to take on the 6th movie is Ryan Cooglerdirector of black Panther and also the future Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverwhich debuts in November.

For now, take the information as a rumor, but what would you think of the choice? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news and check out our YouTube channel:

The last adventure of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes was in Avengers: Endgame is the twenty-second film from Marvel Studios, released in April 2019. It held the record for the highest grossing in cinema history in 2019, until it lost the post again to avatar in 2021. Records aside, the film ended The Infinity Sagaand was consecrated as the end of an era: the first generation of the MCU that started with the first Iron Man (2008).

The film was once again written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Amidst an epic cast, it was marked the last time we saw the original Six Avengers on screen: Robert Downey Jr; Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans. Currently, the film is available here in Brazil on Disney+!