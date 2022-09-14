See how it is today Mackenzie Foy, Renesmee

Mackenzie Foy, the actress who played Renesmee in the “Twilight” saga, is now 21 years old.

She participated in the Ashley Greene podcast, who played Alice Cullen, and recalled what it was like to shoot the film at age nine. But what impressed fans was her appearance!

On the podcast, she explains how the special effects of the scene in the film where she appears as an adult were made: “I had a machine that looked like a dentist’s chair that I would lean my head on and I had to act the scenes that were already filmed, but only with my face. I couldn’t move my body. Then I think they recorded the movements of my expressions and put them on the adult’s body”.

Ashley Greene says the projection made in the film is very similar to her actual appearance as an adult, and Mackenzie says, “I guess I’m just not that tall! But they did a good job, it’s very similar.”

Mackenzie also commented on the Breaking Dawn CGI and said that they did a great job with the older Renesmee, the difference is that she is not that tall now 😂 pic.twitter.com/6VXxfba7bq — Mackenzie Foy Online (@KenzieFoyOn) September 13, 2022

On social media, fans also commented that she appears to be a cross between Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, who played her parents in the movies: