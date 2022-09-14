Series wins fans with death of Queen Elizabeth II

One of Netflix’s top series, The Crown became a phenomenon and Emmy winner by portraying the story of Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) even before her accession to the throne. Despite being on hiatus since 2020, the attraction has gained new fans and is back on top with the death of the monarch.

According to data revealed by the streaming giant, the first season of The Crown became the seventh most watched English-language series on the platform in the period between September 5 and 11, with more than 17 million hours watched. As Elizabeth’s death occurred on Thursday (8), the attraction needed less than four days to return to the top 10 on Netflix.

Released in 2016, The Crown’s first year depicts the Queen’s life from 1947 to 1955. The plot begins with her marriage to Philip (1921-2021), the Duke of Edinburgh, and continues through the early years of her reign after assume the throne on the death of King George VI (1895-1952).

The first seasons of the attraction featured Claire Foy (Elizabeth), Matt Smith (Philip), Vanessa Kirby (Margaret) and John Lithgow (Winston Churchill). The former even won two Emmys for her work on the series.

Filming on the sixth and final season of The Crown was halted following the Queen’s death. According to a source from Netflix heard by Variety magazine, the hastily cancellation was determined out of respect for the British cast and Elizabeth’s funeral.

The death came ahead of the Netflix series’ fifth-year premiere, which will arrive in November and introduce a new cast. Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth, while Jonathan Pryce will be in the shoes of Prince Philip, Dominic West will star as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki Princess Diana will live. Olivia Williams was cast as Camilla Parker Bowles and Jonny Lee Miller will appear as Prime Minister John Major.

Traditionally, each season of The Crown addresses about a decade of royal family life. While the first showed from 1947 to 1955, the second was from 1956 to 1964, the third was from 1964 to 1977, and the fourth recorded events of the Queen and her relatives between 1979 and 1990.

The show’s final two years are expected to cover shorter periods — with the fifth season running from 1990 to 1996, and the final season showing Diana’s tragic accident in 1997. The story is expected to jump forward to at least 2001, as Meg Bellamy was cast in the show. to play Kate Middleton – who met Prince William in college ten years before the 2011 royal wedding.