‘She Had a Hard End’: Brian Cox Feels Sorry for Amber Heard Amid Tegal Fight With Johnny Depp

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Speaking of Amber Heard’s widely publicized defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, ‘Succession’ actor Brian Cox said the actress had the ‘hard side’. On HBO’s ‘Succession’, he briefly discussed the former couple. Asked about Depp, who Cox said he regrets calling “overrated”, the star told The Times that “the public loves him”.

Responding to the interviewer’s suggestion that the jury in the trial also loved Depp, Cox responded, “Well, they did.” He continued: “I feel sorry for the woman [Heard]. I think she had a rough end.” Depp’s defamation case against his ex-wife Heard was successful earlier this year. Depp sued Heard for $50 million over a Washington Post op-ed titled “I spoke out against sexual violence — and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change.”

SEE MORE INFORMATION

Amber Heard fans invade Britney Spears’ social media after posting a quote from Johnny Depp

Amber Heard Accused of Attending ‘Satanic Style’ Sex Parties With Billionaires

Although Depp is not mentioned explicitly in the story, his lawyers claim that this wrongly indicates that he mistreated Heard while they were together. Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim, alleging that Depp had launched a “smear campaign” against her and that her legal action was an extension of “abuse and harassment”. Heard was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages by a jury in June after they determined that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts. Heard received a $2 million compensatory damages verdict, but no punitive damages.

Actress Amber Heard leaves Fairfax County Courthouse on June 1, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. The jury in Depp v. Heard awarded actor Johnny Depp $15 million in his defamation case against Heard (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Heard spoke out in court about the threats to her life and that of her unborn child that fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor have made. In his emotional testimony, Heard told jurors: “People want to kill me and they tell me that every day. People want to kill my baby in the microwave and they tell me so.” Cox was present on Monday night at the Emmy presentation.

Johnny Depp is seen out of court for the start of a civil trial at Fairfax County Courthouse on April 11, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp is seeking $50 million in alleged career damage over an editorial Heard wrote in the Washington Post in 2018 (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Emmy favorite ‘Succession’ had a successful night, taking home the award for Outstanding Drama Series and Writing for Jesse Armstrong, the show’s creator, and Matthew Macfadyen, who won for supporting actor. “Big week for succession,” Armstrong said onstage. “New king in the UK, that’s for us. Evidently, a little more voting for us than Prince Charles. I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position than he is, let’s leave that to other people…”