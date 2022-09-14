Shocking true crime series gets trailer







Photo: Publicity / Modern Popcorn

The American platform Peacock released the first trailer for the series “A Friend of the Family”, which tells the terrible true story of a girl kidnapped and molested twice by the same man, someone her parents considered “a friend of the family”.

The series will tell the true story of Jan Broberg, who in 1974, at age 12, was kidnapped and raped. Faced with impunity, two years later the same man repeated it all over again.

The kidnapper was Robert “B” Berchtold, who had infiltrated the girl’s family and spent two years befriending her parents, thus gaining their trust and being able to get close to Jan.

During that time, Berchtold learned the weaknesses of that family and exploited their vulnerabilities. He even manipulated Jan’s parents, Bob and Mary Ann, creating conflict in their marriage.

His power of manipulation was such that he raped Jan repeatedly, under the pretense that she was involved in a top-secret alien mission to save their species, requiring her to reproduce before her 16th birthday or her sister and her husband. father would suffer the consequences of being “vaporized”.

The girl’s brainwashing was so great that she says she came to “love him like a husband”.

Her parents couldn’t think straight either. At the time of the first kidnapping, they were concerned when she did not return from a ride with Berchtold, but they did not report her disappearance for five days, for fear it might upset Gail, Berchtold’s wife, who was also a close friend.

The second kidnapping case happened in 1976, when Berchtold enrolled Jan at a Catholic boarding school in Los Angeles under an assumed name while he continued to live in a trailer park in Salt Lake City.

He visited her every weekend, and once again, Jan’s parents were slow to report the case, fearing that word of a second disappearance of their daughter would spread throughout the community.

This story was recently told in the Netflix documentary series “Abducted In Plain Sight”.

The series “A Friend Of The Family” was created by Nick Antosca (“Vengeance Cherry Flavor”) and the cast consists of Jake Lacy (“The White Lotus”) as the kidnapper, Colin Hanks (“The Offer”) and Anna Paquin (“True Blood”) as the parents and Hendrix Yancey (the Thirteen from season 4 of “Stranger Things”) as Jan. Jan Broberg herself and her mother Mary Ann participate as executive producers.

The attraction debuts on October 6 in the US, but there is still no release date for Brazil. Peacock is the only major Hollywood studio platform (belongs to NBCUniversal) that was not launched here, but its series has come to the country through other services.