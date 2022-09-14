Sienna Miller bought her 400-year-old English country house on a whim to escape the media circus

Most people think a lot about buying a home. For Sienna Miller, however, buying her Buckinghamshire country home was an immediate decision. O Anatomy of a Scandal actor recently gave Architectural Summary an inside view of your historic home that is the epitome of “cottagecore”.

Sienna Miller at The Sandman Premiere | David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

The 16th-century country house Sienna Miller bought ‘on a whim’

Miller had purchased the 16th century home nearly a decade earlier in an attempt to escape the intense press attention that was a part of his life at the time.

“It was a time when there was a lot of press attention on me, and I wanted a place to escape,” said the actor. american sniper actor told Architectural Summary. “I bought the house on a whim – it offers sanctuary. I also wanted a place where family and friends could gather. Has a feeling of nourishment; it is a house with a heart.”

The country house is where Miller and his loved ones spend time while the actor is not hard at work on set. For most of the time she owned the house, Miller left the interior largely unchanged from when she bought it. However, during the early days of the pandemic, the now 40-year-old decided she wanted a change.

Sienna Miller’s English Countryside Retreat is giving off all the cozy vibes, and we couldn’t love it more. Escape to the actor’s charming country house in our September issue cover story? https://t.co/jhyeJSC5dh pic.twitter.com/9EaBvxCw8h — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) August 1, 2022

Who renovated Sienna Miller’s country house?

“I wanted a Gaby house!” Miller laughed, referring to her friend Gaby Dellal’s homes in London and Cornwall. Although Dellal is a director by profession, she said yes to acting as an interior decorator for Miller. She worked at the cottage while Miller was stranded in New York during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“What was beautiful is that she just trusted me, and we had an agreement that she couldn’t stay there for six months until I finished the project,” Dellal explained. This isn’t the first time the two have worked together; Dellal gave Miller his first big acting role in 2003 the ride.

This friendship meant that Dellal was already familiar with Miller’s country house. She knew the potential that already existed. The director began by completely emptying the house of all furniture, then called in construction crews to replace windows, rip out floors, and raise ceilings.

The outside of the house also received a renovation. Dellal turned a garage and parking area into a meadow of wildflowers and turned an old garage into a guest house for friends and family.

“When I took over the project, I told Sienna that I would like to change everything – floors, windows, doors included,” explained Dellal. She searched the world over for artisans, merchants, and home improvement supplies. Dellal also scoured the internet for deals, finding 20 vintage storefronts on eBay.

Miller’s reaction to the finished house: ‘I started crying’

“I couldn’t believe the transformation,” the dark roam star said AD. Miller didn’t get to see the redesigned house until everything was finished. “I knew I had enormous potential, but when I arrived to see this meadow in front of the house planted with wildflowers, I started to cry.”

Inside Sienna Miller’s charming English country house. (through @ArchDigest for News+) https://t.co/zv8R708v2G — Apple News (@AppleNews) August 14, 2022

“Gaby is a true artist,” the actor continued. “Everything has a history, like the kitchen cabinets that were made from old wallets, and there’s a real sense of place – it’s an artistic retreat, but not precious in any sense. Every time I stay here, I discover new aspects.”

Miller’s Buckinghamshire country house isn’t his only home. She also owns a five-story house in northwest London, as well as a newly acquired house in New York’s West Village.

