Silvio Luiz appoints the ideal coach to replace Tite in the Brazilian national team

Credit: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

With a farewell scheduled, Tite has been adopting a conservative stance to give an opinion on his successor. In an interview with the program “Bem, Amigos”, the coach of the Brazilian team did not mention a preferred name, but admitted that he hopes to see a compatriot in the role. In this scenario, in Silvio Luiz’s view, Renato Gaúcho may be the ideal name, even if he is looking to regain prestige in national football.

“Tite will stop with the selection at the end of the year. Who would he put in his place? He didn’t want to comment, but I have a flea behind my ear. In my view, Renato Gaúcho is the most complete guy for the selection”said the narrator to RedeTV!

“He is an ex-boleiro, he has everything of an ex-boleiro… I would like to see Renato“, he added.

At the moment, Renato Gaúcho has a contract with Grêmio until the end of Serie B. As Tricolor has great chances of access, the tendency is for the parties to renew the bond for the next season.

“I hope that my successor in the national team will be a Brazilian. Of the last 5 South American world champions, 4 are Brazilian: me, Autuori, Abel Braga and Felipão. They are professionals identified with the country’s culture. It is my position.” 🎙 Tite, to SporTV.

📸 Lucas Figueiredo pic.twitter.com/6QsmBn6tfC — Planet of Soccer 🌎 (@futebol_info) September 13, 2022

In addition, Silvio Luiz was happy that Gustavo Scarpa, from Palmeiras, was on the radar of Tite’s coaching staff. This is because the narrator considers that Verdão’s number 14 is the best player in the Brasileirão and deserves to be observed in the selection. However, as the deadline is short, the midfielder can only gain an opportunity with the next coach hired by CBF.

“He is the best player in this Brazilian Championship. Glad to hear he’s on the radar“, he scored.