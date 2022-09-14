Sloth mother finds baby after fire in Bolivia; Look

The reunion between a baby and a mother sloth last week in Bolivia was a hit on social media after they split up over a forest fire and were threatened by dogs on the run. The animals are doing well after the rescue.

In the video, the mother sloth hugs and gives affection to the cub, who was crying, upon finding him again. According to Reuters, they broke up during the fire and were unable to reunite.

After that, they underwent veterinary examinations and are in good health, being released to the Chuchini nature reserve.

Professor Marco Antonio Germinger, a veterinarian at the Autonomous University of Beni, said that the mother and her sloth child were in danger. “People were desperate. The dogs were threatening them. When the mother sloth ran away from them, she left the baby 100 meters behind.”

The vet considers that the puppy was essential for the mother to be found, since he was encouraged to call her.

“Following our protocols, we were able to get the puppy to call for the mother and have her come back for him. That’s when they got together,” Germinger said.

Last week, Reuters reported that at least four nature reserves were threatened in Bolivia’s plains after several wildfires in Santa Cruz, which include three protected areas.