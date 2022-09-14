Snow White | Actress talks about the experience of playing Disney Princess

Actress Rachel Zegler, who plays Snow White in the new film live action from Disney, commented in a recent interview about his experience in living a Disney princess.

The actress revealed that in childhood she was dazzled by the Disney Princessand hopes to be able to interpret a version of the snow White that younger audiences really love and connect with, just like so many people connected with the original film.

check out what Zegler stated below:

“Well, I have to work really hard to get out of the girl in me because I was freaking out… I was screaming and crying. Sandy Powell was looking at me like, ‘What’s going on with you?’ It’s amazing to be an iconic princess. Being the first Disney princess is the biggest responsibility and a lot of pressure. It’s amazing.”

SEE MORE

Marc Webbin The spectacular Spider Manis the director, while Erin Cressida (The Girl on the Train) handles the script.

The songs are under the responsibility of Benj Pasek and Justin Paulwho have already worked in Aladdinbut are also known for The Great Showe La La Land.

When an evil queen has her stepdaughter killed out of envy of her beauty, Snow White flees the kingdom. She walks through the forest and finds a little house where seven friendly dwarfs live with whom she happens to live. However, the girl is still not safe, as the witch plans to end her life with a poisoned apple.