Snow White | Witch makeup takes up to 4 hours, says actress

Actress Gal Gadot, the Witch in the new movie live action from Snow White, revealed in a recent interview that the practical makeup effects used to characterize her as the iconic Disney villain took up to 4 hours to apply.

In an interview with VarietyDuring the D23 Expo, Gadot and actress Rachel Zegler, who will play the snow White, admitted that they have not yet had the opportunity to watch the clip that was presented to fans attending the event. Nonetheless, Gadot expressed his enthusiasm for having the opportunity to play the Witchand commented on the hard work of makeup.

Check out what the actress revealed below:

Gadot: “We haven’t seen the clip, so I haven’t seen anything yet. But when I was in make-up, just like her [Rachel Zegler], we worked with such an amazing team and it was the best it could be. I have to say that for me the transition to the Witch was amazing because it was all done with real practical effects.” Zegler: “You were in the chair for like four hours.” Gadot: “Four hours. And changing the voice and everything. I feel so lucky to be able to play something that is so far from what I know and what I’m used to. And I really enjoyed every second.”

Marc Webbin The spectacular Spider Manis the director, while Erin Cressida (The Girl on the Train) handles the script.

The songs are under the responsibility of Benj Pasek and Justin Paulwho have already worked in Aladdinbut are also known for The Great Showe La La Land.

