Sony unveils new Rise of the Ronin PS5 exclusive

During the State of Play last Tuesday (13), Team Ninja announced their new action RPG Rise of the Ronin. It will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 and will arrive in 2024. It will adapt one of the darkest and most violent periods in Japan, aiming to bring intense action and deep immersion.

Rise of the Ronin is described as an open world action RPG with a focus on combat. It will take place in Japan during the end of the long Edo Period, known as the Bakumatsu. Check out the trailer below:

Set in the 19th century, Japan faces its darkest period suffering from oppressive rulers and deadly diseases, while Western influence permeates the civil war between the Tokugawa Shogunate and its opposition factions.”

The game’s developer describes it as an experience that will place the player in a world inspired by a historical period, while featuring renowned combat with Katanas and similar weapons, as well as an arsenal of firearms that portray the unique personality of the time.

Team Ninja President and Game Director Fumihiko Yasuda said that at Koei Tecmo, many titles in the past have been based on history, but Rise of the Ronin will be a huge step forward.

By utilizing all of our skills and knowledge gained over the years, we want to take things to a new level by trying to recreate the most important revolution in Japanese history, including one of its darkest and most horrendous chapters that many would not dare to. ”

He ends by saying that this is Team Ninja’s most ambitious and challenging game. He expects the title to sell over 5 million copies and be one of the most important pillars in the company’s growth strategy.

