Sport beats Bahia in the opening of the 30th round of Série B; check the updated rating

Credit: Disclosure / Sport

This Monday (12), we already had the opening of another round of Series B, with a balanced duel in Ilha do Retiro. Sport received Bahia with a goal from Gustavo Coutinho and starts the round by reducing the difference to the first positions. The game also had a goal disallowed for the Esquadrão and a possible penalty in favor of the hosts.

With the defeat, Bahia has the second position threatened, and may be overtaken by Grêmio in this round. Sport already reaches 43 points, being just two points behind Vasco, 4th place.

Check out the updated classification of the Brasileirão Serie B

1 – Cruise – 62 points

2 – Bahia – 51

3 – Guild – 50

4 – Vasco – 45

5 – London – 44

6 – Sport – 43

7 – Ituano – 40

8 – CRB – ​​40

9 – Ponte Preta – 39

10 – Criciúma – 39

11 – Tombense – 39

12 – Sampaio Corrêa – 38

13 – Novorizontino – 33

14 – Chapecoense – 32

15 – CSA – 32

16 – Brusque – 31

17 – Vila Nova – 31

18 – Worker – 30

19 – Guarani – 29

20 – Nautical – 27

30th round results

More information on the Brasileirão Serie B

Due to the results of the last rounds, we may have significant changes in the table this week. At the end of the table, Vasco comes under pressure to face Náutico. A draw at home can make the team leave the G4, in case Londrina beat Tombense.

Another interesting duel will be between Ponte Preta and Ituano. Whoever wins also touches the top positions while a draw will be bad for both.

Also looking to stay alive in the fight for access, CRB will have a complicated game against Cruzeiro, closing the round, at Rei Pelé.

Finally, we mention two direct confrontations in the relegation zone, with Vila Nova receiving Brusque and being able to leave Z4 in case of victory and the duel between Operário and Guarani.