Squad: Corinthians ends preparation for semifinals and trains penalty kicks | Corinthians

Corinthians is ready for the second game of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, against Fluminense, at 8 pm this Thursday, at Neo Química Arena. The team did the last preparatory training this Wednesday.
After 2-2 in the first leg, at Maracanã, a simple victory classifies a possible winner of the match, and a new draw takes the decision to penalties.
Vítor Pereira should have almost the entire squad available for the game against Fluminense. The embezzlement should be on account of Maycon and Júnior Moraes, who do a specific recovery work at the academy, in addition to Bruno Méndez, who cannot play in the competition for Timão.
Vítor Pereira in Corinthians’ last training session before the return game of the Copa do Brasil semifinal — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians
Paulinho, recovering from surgery, is a known embezzlement. Corinthians confirms who is out an hour before the match.
Last Tuesday, Timão’s coaching staff can count on injured returning: defender Raul Gustavo, who was out for a sprained ankle, and right-back Rafael Ramos, out for a muscle problem.
On the field against Fluminense, Vítor Pereira will be able to count on Timão’s top scorer in the Copa do Brasil, Yuri Alberto with three goals, and on the team’s greatest waiter in the competition, Renato Augusto with three assists.
A probable lineup of Corinthians has: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Fausto Vera, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto
Renato Augusto at Corinthians’ last training session before the second semifinal of the Copa do Brasil against Fluminense — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians
In this Thursday’s practice, Vítor Pereira and the coaching staff did tactical work, trained set pieces and penalty kicksaccording to the club’s press office.
Three athletes from the basic categories completed the activities: goalkeeper Kauê (2004); right-back Léo Mana (2004); and striker Arthur Sousa (2002).
