Taylor Swift stars in new teaser for the movie “Amsterdam”; check out!

The blonde doesn’t stop! Dealing with the screenings of the short “All Too Well: The Short Film”, Taylor Swift is set to return to the big screen very soon. Is that the singer has just emerged in the midst of a conspiracy in new movie trailer “Amsterdam“what debut on october 7with the illustrious participation of the blonde In the video, released this Wednesday (14)she stars in suspenseful scenesshowing all her talent as an actress, alongside a team of stars. Check out!

In the teaser, it is possible to see a little more of how the appearance of Swift, and the unfolding of the imbroglio in which the protagonists find themselves. The film is a true saga for freedom in which the trio Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington try to prove their innocence after a murder charge. It is worth noting that the story is set in the 1930s.

In addition to the new trailer, the 20th Century Studios also released individual posters of the film’s actors “Amsterdam”. Among them, a poster especially for Taylor Swiftwith her characterization for the feature film of David O. Russell (from “Silver Linings Playbook”). With that, you can imagine that she won’t just make a cameo in the film.

Three friends. One conspiracy. experience @AmsterdamMovie in theaters October 7. pic.twitter.com/EMXNAdX3tC — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) September 14, 2022

“We need to clear our names.” #AmsterdamMovie arrives only in theaters October 7. pic.twitter.com/bead3NvhKf — Amsterdam Movie (@amsterdammovie) September 6, 2022

taylor was announced for “Amsterdam” in April, when filming was already completed. She recorded her part in secret. The list also has Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro, Zoe Saldana, Kevin Hart, Rami Malek, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon and Mike Myers.

“Amsterdam” is a drama set in the 1930s and follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. The protagonists are Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington.

The film opens on October 7 in the United States.

Check out the other posters:

Take a look at these brand new character posters and experience @AmsterdamMovie only in theaters October 7. (2/5) pic.twitter.com/sJ1U48OKAo — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) September 12, 2022

Take a look at these brand new character posters and experience @AmsterdamMovie only in theaters October 7. (4/5) pic.twitter.com/CibWaJhIyT — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) September 12, 2022

Take a look at these brand new character posters and experience @AmsterdamMovie only in theaters October 7. (5/5) pic.twitter.com/bPDnvLNzZU — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) September 12, 2022

