Tekken 8 announced with gameplay trailer and stunning graphics

The video features Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima in an epic clash during a storm next to a volcano.

After receiving a teaser during EVO 2022, Tekken 8 was officially announced during last Tuesday’s State of Play (13) with a gameplay trailer.

The trailer brings the franchise’s protagonists into a brutal battle and impresses with its graphic quality and level of detail. Check it out below:

Franchise director Katshuro Harada spoke about the new game and assured that the video is not video created by the event, but gameplay running in real time.

In the trailer, you can see the level of quality of the new character models created that completely distance themselves from Tekken 7, especially in small details, like the raindrops running down the fighters’ bodies.”

This footage was not created just for the trailer, but a real-time rendering of what is happening on the screen.”

Harada said that he is very excited to reveal the new generation of Tekken and said that the studio is working hard to bring innovative elements to Tekken 8, utilizing the power of the next generation consoles to bring the feeling of battle powers to the player, promising more news for the next few months.

Bandai Namco CEO Arnaud Muller recalls that Tekken has been a symbol of innovation for more than 25 years in the fighting genre and that the new title aims to do the same. He says the studio is looking to bring exciting features, characters and stories that will take the genre to a new level.

Tekken 8 had received a small teaser at EVO 2022, featuring the character Kazuya. So far, there is no release date for the game.