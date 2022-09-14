Tests show Intel XeSS between DLSS 2.0 and AMD FSR 2.0 in resolution in different modes

Digital Foundry analyzed the feature with an Arc A770

The arrival of Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards will also bring a new proprietary method of image upscaling: Intel XeSS. Digital Foundry had access to an Arc A770 and can make a Intel’s detailed resource analysis, comparing it with NVIDIA DLSS and a GeForce RTX 3070 running Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Digital Foundry says that Intel XeSS falls within the second generation of “image reconstruction” techniques, along with AMD FSR 2.0 and NVIDIA DLSS 2.0. Just as NVIDIA’s Tensor cores handle DLSS, Intel has XMX units for image upscaling via XeSS.

The first comparison shows that there is a 2ms increase in frame-time between Shadow of the Tomb Raider running at 720p without anti aliasing upscaled to 1440p (6.50ms) and the game running at 1440p with Xess in performance mode (8.50ms) . Although latency has increased, the graphics quality is much higher.

The frame-time latency increases to 3.4 ms when the game goes from 1080p, without AA, and upscales to 4K, to 4K with XeSS in performance mode, with less significant graphical difference. Digital Foundry says that under the same conditions but with DLSS, the RTX 3070 has 3.8ms higher latency, from 6.80 to 10.60ms.

Digital Foundry also shows where Intel XeSS fits in terms of image resolution in the different feature modes. Intel’s technique falls between NVIDA DLSS 2.0 and AMD FR 2.0.

Intel XeSS performs up to 88% better compared to native resolution

Next, the channel shows that the performance gain of XeSS in performance mode, with the game in 4K, is 88% compared to the native resolution. In relation to the ultra quality mode, this difference drops to 23%. XeSS in performance mode helps the Arc A770 run Shadow of the Tomb Raider in 4K at close to 60 FPS.

With Crystal Dynamics’ game running at 1440p, the difference in Intel’s image upscaling technique drops from 52% in performance mode to up to 16% in ultra quality mode in relation to native resolution.

In 3DMark’s XeSS benchmark, the feature’s performance mode can give a performance boost of up to 177% in 4K compared to native resolution. According to Digital Foundry, XeSS is able to increase performance when there are more effects on the screen.

The channel also details all the advantages and disadvantages in terms of image quality compared to DLSS, which you can check out in the Digital Foundry review video.

Intel demonstrates its XeSS technology using the Arc A770 GPU in the game Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Performance nearly doubles between native resolution and performance mode



…..

Via: VideoCardz Source: Digital Foundry