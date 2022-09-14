The king’s manias: the curious habits of Charles III – News

Skipping lunch, staying up late and strict bathing rules. These are some common habits of King Charles III, a royal source confirmed to the British tabloid. Daily Star.

The UK monarch works through lunch and eats a breakfast of fruit and seeds, revealed Her Majesty’s former press secretary Julian Payne.

“The king doesn’t eat lunch, so an early lesson I learned when I was on the road with him was to have a big breakfast or bring some snacks with you to keep him moving,” says the official.





Payne also stated that he never saw the king eat a hard-boiled egg for breakfast, despite rumors about the royal being given a variety of egg dishes every day.

“The workday is pretty hard. Starting with radio headlines and a breakfast of seasonal fruit salad and seeds and tea. I’ve never seen a single boiled egg for breakfast in all the years I’ve worked there. “

Despite the busy schedule, the former press secretary reports that there is a brief break at 1 pm “to go out for a walk”, as King Charles III “does not like to stay indoors for long and always has the windows open”.

The first royal break of the day takes place at 5pm, with the monarch sharing sandwiches and fruitcake with the queen consort, Camilla Parker Bowles. The king then returns to the table, before another break at 8:30 pm for dinner, and then at 10:00 pm he returns to the furniture where he stays until well after midnight.





in the documentary Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm (Serving Royalty: Inside the Firm), Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell even shared that Charles III needs a “only half-full” tub of “warm” water, in addition to needing that the pajamas you wear are ironed every morning, as well as the shoelaces.

“The toilet seat cover also needs to always be in a certain position,” Burrell said. This is because the monarch, who only uses one brand of toilet paper, does not like to touch the toilets. Charles 3rd also doesn’t touch toothpaste, making real employees need to put an inch of product on the toothbrush minutes before use.



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Daniel Pinheiro



