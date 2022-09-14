The Marvels: Brie Larson Explains Heroine Dynamics for Sequel

The Marvels/Marvel Studios/Disney/Reproduction

The meeting of heroines in the marvels can be one of the funniest dynamics fans of the MCU summer on the big screen, and in an interview, Brie Larson explains how the relationship of captain marvel with the other characters that will be in the sequel.

With the lack of news about the feature film and details of its long-awaited plot, little is known about Carol Danvers’ second film, but the confirmation of the character meeting with the interpreters of Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau, is enough to get fans excited for the upcoming release next year.

passing through D23 last Saturday (10), when granting an interview to the portal eCartelerathe actress Brie Larson makes it clear how much other heroines inserted in the marvels will contribute to the arc of captain marvel in the sequence, talking a little about how the dynamics between the figures will be displayed.

“Both come from interesting places. Ms. Marvel idolizes Captain Marvel, but doesn’t know the real Carol. And then you have Monica, who grew up with her, but has a little bit of resentment because of how much time has passed. So you have these very different projections of who Carol is, and she’s trying to navigate this world, trying to find herself.”

More details about The Marvels

The feature film that will continue the heroine’s journey is directed by Nia DaCosta and will have a return of Brie Larson to the title role, alongside actresses like Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan) and Teyonah Parris (Monica), in addition Zawe Ashtonescalated to antagonize the plot, Park Seo-joon and among other names.

After postponement, the marvels is scheduled to be released in theaters from July 27, 2023.

