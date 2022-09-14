The Myth of Megapixels in Smartphone Cameras

I don’t know about you, but I’m a fan of advertising pieces that make fun of the competition. As I write this article, countless old commercials from the Coke and gives Pepsiwhich staged one of the most interesting and commented battles in the history of the dispute for market share.

In one of these commercials, the tone sounded so offensive that Coca-Cola appealed in court and managed to suspend the airing of the piece. The boy’s sarcastic commercial uses two cans of Coke as a stepping stone to reach the Pepsi button on the soda machine.

This incisive tone has lost traction in recent years, has become something punctual, and that, at times, the air of grace in publications on social networks. As was the case with Samsung, which recently decided to make fun of Apple.

Through Twitter, the South Korean giant decided to launch a provocation about the camera section of the iPhone 14, presented last week. One of the novelties that Apple is offering for this new line is the leap in relation to the sensor’s megapixel count. The company has finally bid farewell to 12 Megapixels and is betting on 48 MPfor iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models.

Samsung made fun of this feature, as it is well ahead in this regard. The Galaxy S22 line, in the Ultra version, makes use of a sensor with 108 MP. Numbers that draw attention, and work as a good marketing card.

However, let’s quickly forget about this point of cold numbers.108MP x 48MP. Let’s turn our gaze to the practical side. Does this snipe from Samsung on Apple make sense? Well, in part, yes, but the practical use also shows that certain numbers end up impressing only in theory. Stay with me in this article to better understand this race for Megapixels in mobile photography.

Hardware + Software = the perfect balance

It cannot be stressed enough that the combination of innovations in terms of hardware coupled with improvements by software produce vastly more satisfactory results when compared to a product that fails in one of the points.

Smartphones, especially in terms of audiovisual content, are no exception to this rule. Talking about cameras for the mobile world today is not just about commenting on cold numbers of sensor dimensions, for example, it is also about inserting into the computational photographywith all the advances in AI that this software-side load contributes, and that fills gaps that are inherent deficiencies in the physical dimensions that smartphone camera module sensors can address.

And it also has its own side of whetting the consumer’s will with numbers that impress the general public. I can draw a parallel here with video cards. For many people, the amount of memory offered by VGA follows as a reference to reach the conclusion that board A is superior to board B. And this will remain for a long time, maybe never change.

It’s the same when we talk about smartphone cameras. Looking broadly, and not just trying to capture the more tech-savvy, a device with a camera that has more megapixels seems superior to one that has less.

Even more so now that the numbers are getting bigger and bigger. We are in the era of smartphones with 50, 64, 108, and soon we will hit the 200 MP threshold. It even seems a laughing stock that Apple, in the middle of 2022, launches a device with “only” 48 MP.

Forget your devotion or distaste for Apple. Does the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s photos or videos look much better than the iPhone 14 Pro Max? In certain scenarios, you are likely to find the opposite.

This leap in megapixel counts, which Apple itself has embraced, has one foot in marketing and one foot in the real, technology-based side. We’ve already gone through the sense of leading the consumer to be stunned by the numbers, now we’re going to the technology side.

pixels binning

What is making it possible for Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Huawei, Motorola, and so many other players on the market, to deliver cameras with a higher Megapixel count is called Pixel Binning.

Pixel binning promotes an arrangement, a grouping of a certain number of pixels, which, in practice, deliver a larger pixel, usually measured in micrometers, or microns ( µm), the which represents even more capacity to store the light information that passes through the lens.

You must have heard that cliché “photography is light”. Right? This greater responsiveness provides superior retention of information when the image is captured, which means better results in low-light situations, more detail, and more.

Pixel binning works as a “gambiarra” to circumvent physical limitations that prevent smartphones from adding a much larger sensor, similar to what we see on professional cameras, for example. But the innovations made in hardware and also in software are making smartphones more and more attractive for photos and also for video recording.

The Galaxy S22, in the Ultra version, top of the pyramid that Samsung currently offers in the Galax S line, uses the pixel binning technique in ninth billing. 9 pixels are aggregated into a composition, forming one. The iPhone 14 also uses pixel binning, in the quad-pixel arrangement, combining 4 pixels to form one.



Therefore, when we divide the total amount of MP offered by the sensor, 1080 MP, which represents 108 million pixels, by 9, from the grouping made by pixel billing, in its ninth-billing mode, we arrive at 12 MP. This is the amount in megapixels that the images are captured.

In this way, Samsung, and other companies that use the same technique, manage to circumvent, in a sense, limitations of the sensor, delivering a more interesting result, and also not consuming storage space quickly, since the images are not being delivered. in 1080 MP and yes in 12 MP.

Samsung also bets on another very cool technology which is the Adaptive Pixel. Imagine a low-light situation, a scenario in which the cameras do worse, the device can capture an image at 108 MP and one at 12 MP, then software processing comes into play, which merges the images, ensuring more details. It’s the use of 108 MP, and obviously a higher pixel count in the registry, in favor of the result in a necessary situation.

With a raw shot, without any kind of software bypass, we would have an even greater need for storage. On iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, photos captured in ProRawgenerate files that can reach 80 MB, considering that the device’s sensor has 48 MP.

Imagine that each of your photos, regardless of the captured mode, would take up all of this. It’s completely unfeasible, even more considering the way most people use it. And this is the third point of this discussion.

Do you know many people who print the photos taken with their smartphone? Well, I can’t think of any that do that often. Social networks now occupy the role of the photo album of the past. It is the repository of moments. And when we talk about social networks, a necessary (and irritating) element is always present. The compression.

As much as Samsung, or any other manufacturer, mocks Apple, pushing the conversation to cold numbers, the naked truth is that, in general, the iPhone delivers much more interesting results for social networks.

I use a Samsung cell phone, I like the results for posts on social networks, but it is undeniable that the iPhone suffers less from video compression. It is no coincidence that a good number of content creators for social media, and who look at the final quality as a fundamental element, use iPhone.

The myth has long been created that Apple pays Instagram to make the iPhone work better there. Whale. We have to go back to the technology side again.

iOS, the system that equips the iPhone, has APIs released so that developers can work and optimize, which means that, when making a video record, for example, in stories, the app is able to “look” at everything that camera offers, and consequently guarantees a better result.

On Android the scenario is different. Each manufacturer has a different way of dealing with modifications and factors that are unique to their version, a factor that can lead consumers to choose a particular model because they identify more with an interface and a set of exclusive features.

This decentralized mode, in terms of features, which are not standardized and which are not part of Android’s foundation, results in a lower quality than Instagram’s camera mode when you open the app and use some of the publishing modes.

Therefore, one of the basic recommendations for Android, for those looking for more quality in stories, is to record the content on the device’s native camera and then upload it to Instagram. The result is always superior.

even in the fAmoso ​​DXOMark ranking a previous-generation model of the iPhone manages to do better than the current Samsung flagship. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, with its 12 MP, from 2021, appears in the sixth position among the devices with the best camera, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra, with its 108 MP, launched in 2022, is in the 15th position. A difference of 6 points between them.

Whether or not you agree with this ranking, or any other ranking, this selection is interesting for showing how small a difference can be between devices that, in absolute camera numbers, seem so far apart.

Optimization is the ace of this dispute.