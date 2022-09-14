The rape victim who sued US police for using her DNA to arrest her | World

That’s how a woman who was sexually abused feels and whose DNA taken from a rape kit was later used by police to charge her with a crime, her lawyers say. A rape kit is a container of materials used to collect forensic evidence after a sexual assault.

As a result, she filed a lawsuit against the city and police of San Francisco, in the United States.

The woman, whose name is withheld, provided a sample of genetic material to police in 2016 after being sexually abused, according to the court filing.

But the police kept the DNA on file without her consent — and cross-checked their entire database when investigating crimes.

Last December, in one of these investigations, the woman was arrested. But the charges against her were later dropped.

The suit alleges that police have a “standard practice” (now under review) of putting the DNA of crime victims into a permanent database without their knowledge.

“Officers analyze victims’ DNA for matches in all criminal investigations in which genetic material is recovered without any reasonable basis to suspect that these victims are somehow connected to these [outras] crime scenes,” their lawyers wrote.

“[Ela]a sexual assault survivor, was revictimized by this unconstitutional practice,” they added.

The suit argues that the woman, known only by the pseudonym Jane Doe, likely underwent DNA analysis thousands of times over the course of six years.

After being sexually abused, she agreed to have a DNA sample taken to help with the investigation, but officers led her to believe the sample would not be used for any other purpose, according to court documents.

The woman is suing the city and county of San Francisco, the chief of police, crime lab employees and dozens of other unidentified defendants.

This episode caused her stress, fear, anxiety and loss of dignity, her lawyers say.

“This is government abuse at the highest level, using the most exclusive and personal thing we have, our genetic code, without our knowledge to try to connect us to a crime,” his lawyer told the Associated Press news agency.

The case first surfaced earlier this year — and sparked outrage over the use of a sexual assault victim’s DNA in other investigations.

When the state district attorney learned of the circumstances behind the DNA evidence, he dropped the charges, and the San Francisco police chief said he would change procedures to prevent this from happening again.

Since then, California has also passed a bill that would ban this kind of use of DNA in the state — but the law still needs to be signed into law by the governor.