The rape victim who sued US police for using her DNA to arrest her

San Francisco police car

Credit, Getty Images

That’s how a woman who was sexually abused feels and whose DNA taken from a rape kit was later used by police to charge her with a crime, her lawyers say. A rape kit is a container of materials used to collect forensic evidence after a sexual assault.

As a result, she filed a lawsuit against the city and police of San Francisco, in the United States.

The woman, whose name is withheld, provided a sample of genetic material to police in 2016 after being sexually abused, according to the court filing.

