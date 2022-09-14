The Sims 4: EA announces that the game will be free on all platforms soon

Electronic Arts and Maxis announced this week that The Sims 4 base game will be available for free download on PC/Mac via the EA app, or on Origin, Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One systems. , from October 18, 2022 .

EA and Maxis have welcomed millions of The Sims players over the years and watched in awe as they let their imaginations run wild, discover and connect with ideas, experiences, and versions of themselves, both in-game and in real life.

With The Sims 4 base game free, the team is more dedicated than ever to developing new and meaningful experiences for fans, and will continue to develop and release Sims Packs, Kits, and Express Delivery for the foreseeable future.

More news on what’s in the works during the special broadcast, Behind The Sims Summit, on October 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET via The Sims official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Finally, Simmers who purchase The Sims 4 base game by October 17th will receive the Desert Paradise Kit as a gift. With the Desert Paradise Kit, Sims can relax in their modern oasis with luxurious indoor and outdoor furniture inspired by the natural landscape of the Southwest desert and materials like stone and wood.

Are you a fan of The Sims?