The Story Behind the Robberies”, new documentary miniseries

This Tuesday (13), Netflix released the trailer for “Bling Ring: The Story Behind the Robberies”, its new documentary miniseries. With three episodes, the production premieres on streaming on September 21.

In order to show the reality of what happened, Alexis Neiers and Nick Prugo, former members of the Bling Ring, will tell their side of the story, which, according to them, was never presented correctly. In 2013, the movie “Bling Ring: The Hollywood Gang”, directed by Sofia Coppola and starring Emma Watson and Taissa Farmiga, brought the story to theaters.

Also counting on the testimonies of some of the celebrities who were victims of the gang, the documentary will show the point of view of young people who, in the late 2000s, invaded famous homes to steal money and luxurious belongings. During their time, more than $3 million was stolen.

“Bling Ring: The Story Behind the Robberies” will also address the issue of exposure that the media and social networks make about the lives of famous people, facilitating access to personal details by fans or malicious people.

Watch the trailer:

