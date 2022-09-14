The Walking Dead actor says spin-off announcement spoiled series finale

Jeffrey Dean Morgan said that the derivative The Walking Dead which it is a part of should have been kept secret until the main series came to an end.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Morgan commented on the new spinoff and expressed dissatisfaction with the way Negan and Maggie’s new series was announced.

The actor regretted the lack of secrecy, as it ended up being revealed that Negan and Maggie survive in the original series.

“This is not how we should have done it, but this is how it was chosen. Maybe we could have kept the secret? I would have tried to do it a different way, but see, that decision is above me.”

In October, the final part of the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead will air, and will show Negan trying to gain the trust of the main cast, as well as Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) whose husband Glenn was one of her first victims.

Negan and Maggie’s relationship will continue to develop in the spinoff, The Walking Dead: Dead City. This new series will see Negan and Maggie in the ruins of a post-apocalyptic New York, far from the current Virginia setting.

Although details of the program are few, it has been confirmed that dead city will take place after the events of the main series.

Actors comment on the new TWD spinoff

When The Walking Dead: Dead City was first announced, Lauren Cohan commented the following:

“I am thrilled to be partnering with Dan McDermott and the team at AMC on the next chapter in the universe of The Walking Dead. Maggie is very close to my heart and I am excited to continue her journey through the iconic New York City setting alongside my friend and collaborator Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I can’t wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan spoke about how pleased he is to continue his adventure alongside Cohan.

“I am so happy that Negan and Maggie’s journey continues. It’s been great riding as Negan, I’m so excited to continue his journey in New York with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting have always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The biggest city in the world? The background is amazing, but it’s the story that Eli Jorné made up that’s even better.”

The Walking Dead: Dead City will be launched by AMC in 2023.

Source: EW

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.