The White Lotus, HBO’s Emmy Award-Winning Series Depicts US Colonial Racism With Hawaii

One of the top Google searches for Hawaii is: “Is anyone born in Hawaii American?”. The answer is negative, because despite Hawaii being part of the United States, those born in the archipelago are not Americans, but Hawaiians.

In 1898, American troops invaded Hawaii and deposed Queen Liliuokalani. Since 1900, the archipelago has been considered a territory of the United States.

Well, this non-place of Hawaii against the United States is the thread that will lead a series of subplots of the miniseries The White Lotus (HBO), the big winner of the 74th edition of the Emmy, which took place on Monday night ( 12), which took home the awards for Best Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie; Script and direction for Mike White; supporting actor for Murray Bartlett, and supporting actress for Jennifer Coolidge.

In general, The White Lotus, from banal stories and clichés of rich people, presents a series of layers that lead us to debates such as masculinities in crisis, class issues and, above all, the way Hawaiians feel when they see your country, after hundreds of years of colonization, be transformed into a great resort for rich people from all over the world, but mainly from the USA.

The White Lotus script is also concerned with discussing the issue of new forms of colonization and how native cultures are transformed into objects of consumption for people who find colonialism a horrible issue, but do not understand that the fact that Hawaii was transformed into an amusement park for the wealthy classes, it is nothing more than the continuation of the colonial policy initiated by the Europeans and maintained by the USA.

A great resort for the rich

In the first moments of The White Lotus series, we follow some wealthy white families on their way to a luxury resort located in Hawaii. This is the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, which has five stars and rates up to US$9,000.

Without much haste, the script written by Mike White, who received the award for Best Screenplay in a Limited Series for TV, sets us up with the characters who are divided into subplots that develop simultaneously. Everything happens at the same time inside the resort.

In this way, we follow the following stories: we have the core composed of Mark (Steve Zahn), Nicole (Connie Britton) and their children Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and Quinn (Fred Hechinger) and Paula (Brittany O’Grady), Nicole’s friend that accompanies a wealthy family that is going through an existential crisis and hopes to solve their problems “in contact with nature and native peoples”.

Next up, we have newlyweds Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) and Shane (Jake Lacy). And to close the list of visitors to the resort, we have the alcoholic socialite Tanya, played masterfully by Jennifer Coolidge, awarded with the category of Supporting Actress for a Miniseries in a drama.

In the resort’s workers’ camp, we are greeted by manager Armond (Murray Bartlett), masseuse Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) and heartthrob Kai (Kekoa Kekumano).

The division of The White Lotus nuclei is compounded by a question of class, sexual orientation and national identity. With a sequence of embarrassing scenes, the story of the miniseries goes through unresolved historical, racial and colonial issues between the inhabitants of Hawaii and the tourists that arrive all the time from the USA.

A country called Hawaii

The White Lotus takes a dramatic turn as guests come into contact with the resort’s workers, all of whom were born in Hawaii. There are two encounters worth mentioning.

The first concerns socialite Tanya who, when having a massage session with Belinda, feels close to the worker and invites her to dinner. As blackmail, the heiress says that she was admired by her work with her hands and that he would like to make a proposal for her to open her own beauty salon.

The other encounter is when Paula gets involved with Kai who, every night, shows up at the resort wearing clothes from his ancestors and does numbers that refer to those who were murdered by colonialism. There are some emblematic dialogues between the two: the lives of people of color in the US and the fact that Kai doesn’t feel American or Hawaiian, since his cultural symbols, nowadays, only serve to amuse drunk tourists.

The clean facade of the resort where the plot of The White Lotus unfolds hides the expulsion of hundreds of families who had to leave their homes to build a vacation spot there. Here the series exposes a pain that many hotel workers carry: many of them lived in that place that was once their home.

As can be seen, despite the appearance of being a plot with an air of banal comedy, The White Lotus brings one of the best scripts of recent years that manages to add without losing its way to several questions that emerge in the USA and in the West as a whole: the search of the ancestral male, the white man who thinks he is “losing his place” in the face of LGBT, feminists and indigenous peoples and the stories of the various colonialisms that still persist in the 21st century.

The White Lotus is available on HBO and a second season, with new guests, is coming soon to the channel.