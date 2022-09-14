The White Lotus: When does season 2 premiere? Everything we already know!

Since it was launched in July 2021, The White Lotus caught the attention of the HBO audience.

With a simple but captivating plot, the series won the Emmy 2022, taking home five statuettes: Outstanding Miniseries or Anthology, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Anthology for Jennifer Coolidge, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Anthology for Murray Bartlett, Outstanding Direction and Best Screenplay in a Miniseries or Anthology.

And although it was originally planned to be a miniseries, it was so successful that HBO executives have already ordered a 2nd season. But when does it debut? Check out more information on this subject below!

The White Lotus: Season 2 is scheduled for October

In the main cast, stars Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn put on a show.

And now, new members are arriving, like F. Murray Abraham, Aubrey Plaza, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli and Theo James.

Starting in October, HBO will release new episodes for The White Lotusa bittersweet comedy that satirically exposes some of the main anxieties of guests at the titular tropical resort, where everyone wants the best vacation experience of their lives.

However, when some problematic issues come to light, both guests and staff need to learn to handle these situations in an unexpected yet fun way.

In the 2nd season of The White Lotus, as previously announced by showrunner Mike White, the production will become an anthology. Thus, in the unpublished episodes that will premiere next month, the public will get to know the new guests of the resort in their new conflicts. And, according to White, the expectation is that, if there is a 3rd season, it will be set in another country.

“It would have to be a different hotel”, revealed the producer and screenwriter in an interview with TVLine. “I don’t think we can have it again [todos os atores e atrizes da 1ª temporada] on the same vacation we’ve already attended. But maybe some of them could come back,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that, although it is an HBO original production, the episodes will be available weekly in real time for HBO Max subscribers, as well as House of the Dragon been doing with the airing of its 1st season. In fact, the network has already released an unprecedented teaser containing some of the first images of the new season of the series. Check out!

With the Italian region of Sicily as a backdrop, without a doubt, the public will be able to look forward to episodes with the same quality as previously seen.

So stay tuned and don’t miss this premiere. Also, stay tuned here in the TecMundo so as not to miss any news about the world of series!