“There is no equal”; Zico does not omit himself and details the turnaround caused by Dorival Júnior at Flamengo

The year 2022 for Brazil’s Most Beloved had the arrival of Dorival Junior as a relevant milestone in the turn that Mengo took in the season. In fact, before Dorival took over, the scenario was one of stagnation and concern about the level of competitiveness that the Flamengo presented.

The results began to emerge and the strength of Rubro-Negro came to the fore again. The Nation noticed and among those who felt what was added to the squad, is the Eternal Camisa 10 da Gávea, Zico, the Galinho de Quintino. The idol participated in an event in Teresina and went straight to the point by exposing what Dorival brought to Fla, which resulted in evolution on the field.

“This demonstration that the players are doing on the pitch is something you haven’t seen a player score a goal for three months with everyone in that joy, everyone joining, everyone hugging. It doesn’t matter who’s playing. So, I think this was the first starting point for Flamengo to do this campaign they’ve been doing”, explained Zico, to then detail Dorival’s work.

“The (Dorival) campaign is wonderful. There is no campaign like the one that Dorival (did), and hopefully it will be crowned with the conquest. Mainly because he deserves it. I know him well, he’s a spectacular guy and he deserves it. Therefore, the environment has changed in Flamengo. I have no doubt that Flamengo from two months ago would have bet that they would reach a Libertadores final, even with the squad they had”, declared Galinho de Quintino.

For Zico, there is another element that can serve as fuel for Mengão to close the year with important achievements: “I think this is fundamental, when a group understands what may come ahead, and what it needs to do. It seems that this team, some players, know it could be their last chance in competition. Maybe this is important. The guy gives his whole life and leaves with a great achievement. I hope this happens for us red-black people”, concluded the Eternal Shirt 10 from Gávea.