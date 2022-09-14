“This is how I do it in real life”

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are together in the cast of Ticket to Paradise, in which they play a divorced couple who don’t get along very well. The actor was upset when the film’s director, Hello Parkersaid he didn’t know how to kiss.

Clooney shared the story in an interview with The New York Times, as he and Roberts were reminded of one of the funniest moments in the film, where their characters drunkenly dance to the music.Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)embarrassing his daughter.

Roberts pointed out how difficult it is to do affection scenes in movies and series: “People always want to choreograph, but you can’t take steps to do that. You just need to open the box and let the magic fly.” Then Clooney said:

“I remember early in my career, I had to do a kiss scene with this girl and the director said, ‘It’s not like that.’ And I thought, ‘Man, that’s my move! That’s what I do in real life!’ It went something like this here, because everyone had plans for how we were supposed to dance, and so we thought, ‘Well, actually, we have some really bad dance moves in real life.’ Julia and I have done all these moves before, this is the sickest part.”

George Clooney and Julia Roberts have acted together in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Twelve Men and Another Secret and Money Game.

In Entrance to Paradise, David (Clooney) and Georgia (Roberts) head to Bali to prevent their daughter from getting married and making the same mistake they made 25 years ago. The film’s cast includes Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Sean Lynch and Rowan Chapman.

The film opens on September 15 in Brazil.

Critical reception

Check out what critics said about Ticket to Paradise:

“Julia Roberts and George Clooney are deliciously frothy and the soul of this deliciously mundane and adorably predictable film” – Fausto Fernandez, Fotogramas.

“A tremendously entertaining dissection of love in all its forms” – Janire Zurbano, Cinemanía.

“The fights, rejections, jealousies, the no with you or without you, the memories of times spent on the grass, the go but stay, the affable comedy jokes, the happy ending… the charm that the stars still possess” – Carlos Boyero, El Pais.

“I would believe that Ticket to Paradise was found in a 1998 time capsule: the film has that lovable, naive romantic tone of the decade, but suffers from dull script and direction” – Randy Meeks, Espinof.

Source: The New York Times

